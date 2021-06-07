WATCH: Local Restaurants Prepare to Open Outdoor Patios

Local restaurants spent the weekend prepping for the possibility of a rushed opening.

The last time patios were allowed to open was the end of March.

On Saturday, Spago Owner Peter Vitti says he's hearing an announcement to open sooner could come this week. Vitti tells CTV Windsor that his staff has been working hard all weekend.

"We have are staff here, construction people here trying to do the 100-m dash to get ready for our clients and have an outdoor bar this year," he added.

Wineology is just finishing work on a new rooftop patio, according to owner Jean-Claude Boulos.

He expects to be able to ask his staff to return to work soon.

"Some people are happing getting paid by the government, so I'm having a meeting tomorrow to collect all our people back," he says. "We might have to hire a few more people, so drop off your resume if you're looking for a new job."

It was announced Monday afernoon that Ontario will move into Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.