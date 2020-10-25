WATCH: Major Crimes Investigation in South Walkerville

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch continues to look into an incident in south Walkerville.

Officers were called to a home at 2936 Walker Rd. at 2:15 Saturday morning.

Few details are known at this time, but police have confirmed there is an investigation.

AM800 News spotted the Forensic Identification Unit entering the home with equipment at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police have since cleared the scene.

More information is expected to be released Monday.