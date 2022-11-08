WATCH: Meloche wishes new council success and thanks community 

The outgoing mayor of Essex has said his good-byes.

"It's been a pleasure to serve as a councillor, deputy mayor for the last 16 years and then finally as mayor for these last 10 months," says Meloche.

Richard Meloche took part in his last council meeting as mayor Monday night.

He was defeated last month by ward 4 councillor Sherry Bondy.

Meloche was first elected to council in 2003 and during his 19-years around the council table, has served as councillor, deputy mayor and mayor.

He says a highlight during his second term, was the building of the new McGregor Community Centre.

"What I would say is probably one of my proudest involvements on council and I actually drew up the plans for that building at my dining room table on a piece of paper and it's actually the exact same floor plan that exist today," say Meloche.

He says he has enjoyed his time on council.

"It definitely takes commitment and everyone should be very thankful to those who serve on council to ensure our town provides the services you wish to see in your community," says Meloche.

He says he has no regrets.

"I wish this next council success in their endeavours and I certainly hope you do not have to live through a pandemic such as what this past council went through over the last four years," says Meloche. "Let's continue to make our Essex where you belong."

Meloche says other highlights during his time on council include the new arena, new sewage treatment plant, and pushing for gravel roads to become hard top with tar and chip.

Mayor-elect Sherry Bondy will be sworn-in with the rest of council on November 21.