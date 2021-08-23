WATCH: MPP Rick Nicholls attends weekend campaign event for PPC candidate Liz Vallee

"We invited Rick Nicholls to share his story about what happened to him. We definitely support his decision to keep his body autonomy and make that decision for himself and not be coerced or forced."

Liz Vallee and the local PPC riding association decided to invite Nicholls to their campaign dinner after he was removed from the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party caucus for refusing to get vaccinated.

It's something of an about face for Vallee when it comes to Nicholls, as she actually protested outside of his office on three different occasions over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He actually came out and talked to us, and we respected the fact that he actually listened to us," she says. "We were doubtful about what was actually happening but now in hindsight after him taking that stance we know that he was actually listening and telling us the truth."

Vallee says Nicholls received a very strong supportive reception from the crowd on hand.

"When you have somebody else who is also fighting for freedom, perhaps you may have had differences in the past, but we put those differences aside to come together in love to fight for freedom."

The regional riding association for the PPC says they're seeing a surge in donations and new party memberships recently.

