WATCH: New program aiming to connect victims of crime with available resources

A new Windsor police program hopes to make it easier for victims of violence to find resources, education, and support to deal with what they're going through.

WPS C.A.R.E.S. will use videos to connect with and support survivors, prevent victimization and help enhance the care offered to victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child abuse or other traumatic events.

Staff Sgt. Patti Pastorius helped create the program which also involves using social media to share the videos with the goal of also connecting with those who may be looking for avenues to deal with or leave their current situation.

She says there's power in knowledge.

"We want to educate people and get the information out there," says Pastorius. "In order to make changes, in order to see changes, we want them to know and understand that there is a difference out there and there is a brighter future, to reach out and ask for help, or to know that you're not alone."

In the past, police would hand out a pamphlet when officers were first on scene with a list of all the community services available but Pastorius wanted to leverage technology to get the information out before it gets to a point of a police interaction.

The videos are posted on WPS C.A.R.E.S YouTube channel and are available in French and Arabic.

Staff Sgt. Pastorius worked in the Major Crimes Special Victims Unit and says when you see victims of intimate partner violence, child abuse and sexual assaults, it's very heavy.

"You understand the importance of helping these people because in that moment they truly believe they have nowhere to turn," she says. "So again, we want to give them that little glimmer of hope that they do have, they can make changes and have a brighter future."

Pastorius says it's as simple as using social media to get information out to victims in the community.

"So essentially what we've done, we've taken community partners and we've made informative videos about the services that they have to offer and we've posted them to the social media platforms. Each of those links can be shared through text message, email, so we can send victims information immediately," she adds.

WPS C.A.R.E.S, which stands for Windsor Police Service Community Accessible Resource Education Support, received a $100,000 grant from the Ministry of the Attorney General to launch the program.

Along with the videos, officers will have cards and stickers with a WPS C.A.R.E.S QR Code that they can give to people they interact with so they can learn more about the program.

A portion of the money is also going toward the development of a comfortable seating area inside Windsor police headquarters for victims of crime.

The funding has already helped to produce videos to let people know about several organizations including the the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre, Children's Aid Society, Counter Exploitation Network, Domestic Violence Treatment Centre, Hiatus House, Nisa Homes, Sexual Assault Crisis Centre and Victim Witness Assistance Program.

WPS C.A.R.E.S. sign and QR Code. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)