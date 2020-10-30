WATCH: New Tech to Better Treat Tumours at Windsor Regional Hospital

A new technology at Windsor Regional Hospital will help treat tumours faster.

Chief of Diagnostics, Dr. Del Dhanoa, says microwave ablation has been around for two years, but has finally made its way to Windsor.

Dhanoa tells AM800's The Afternoon News that Windsor's machine went into service on Oct. 16.

He says the outpatient procedure is less painful and less invasive.

"We put a probe into the tumour directly under imaging guidance and we turn on the switch and we essentially burn the tumour with microwaves similar what you see in your microwave at home," he says. "Then we follow the patient down the road to ensure there's not reoccurrence."

Dhanoa says the procedure can be completed in less time than it takes to drink a cup of coffee.

"The machines they're coming out with, the newer generation machines, the advantage with the latest generation that we now have at WRH, is the burn times for the patients are less," he added.