WATCH: Niagara Regional Police Issue Reward After Double Homicide Involving a Windsor Woman

Niagara Regional Police Service announced the reward Wednesday afternoon via its social media pages.

A reward for up to $50,000 is now being offered after a double homicide in Fort Erie earlier this year involving a Windsor woman.

Investigators are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor.

As AM800 news reported in January, officers with Niagara Regional police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance involving possible shots being fired at a residence in Fort Erie.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of two deceased women.

Police say the investigation revealed that a group of people from outside the Niagara region attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering.

According to police, the two women died at the scene from gunshot wounds while everyone else fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Regional Police. (289-248-1058)