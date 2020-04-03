WATCH: Ontario and Windsor Release COVID-19 Projections

Public Health Ontario has released some staggering numbers when it comes to COVID-19 projections in our province.

With the current measures in place, public health officials in Ontario say between 3,000 and 15,000 could die in the province over the course of the pandemic and we could see upwards of 80,000 positive cases by the end of April.

Officials say existing steps must stay in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and additional measures including reducing the number of types of essential workplaces need to be taken.

In Windsor-Essex, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ahmed has released projections of what COVID-19 could do in our region without public health measures in place.

In a news conference heard live on AM800, Dr. Ahmed says the number of cases could top 200-thousand and deaths could hit 4,000.

According to Ahmed, those figures can be reduced by as much as 96 per cent if people stay at home and practice physical distancing and stop the spread.