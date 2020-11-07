WATCH: OPP Search for Owner of Recovered Property

Essex County OPP are searching for the owner of what they believe is stolen property.

The OPP's Community Street Crime Unit found a plastic storage tote filled with items in the Windsor area on Oct. 24.

Police say none of the items have serial numbers, but the bin does have a taped label reading "Costume J. Carol's" and the content should be easily identified by the owner.

The bin has a green lid and a grey or beige bottom and could have been stolen from anywhere in Essex County, according to police.

Police are asking the owner or anyone who thinks they know who the owner is to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.