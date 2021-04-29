WATCH: Over 800 Birds Trapped in California Chimney

It looked like a scene from a horror movie, but it was real for a Southern California family whose home was invaded by hundreds of birds.

The family said their house in Torrance was bombarded by birds — more than 800 they said before losing count.

Animal control officers told them to keep the doors open, but that didn't help and the family had to stay at a hotel overnight.

Animal experts were eventually able to funnel the birds out through a chute system they built, but not before the avians left deposits all over the house.

— With files form Metro Source