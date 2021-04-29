WATCH: Over 800 Birds Trapped in California Chimney
It looked like a scene from a horror movie, but it was real for a Southern California family whose home was invaded by hundreds of birds.
The family said their house in Torrance was bombarded by birds — more than 800 they said before losing count.
Animal control officers told them to keep the doors open, but that didn't help and the family had to stay at a hotel overnight.
Animal experts were eventually able to funnel the birds out through a chute system they built, but not before the avians left deposits all over the house.
— With files form Metro Source
Montecito firefighters were called to a home Sunday night for a report of birds trapped in the chimney. Our partners at @countyofsb Animal Services worked for hours today to release the birds using a chute system. We're grateful for the positive outcome to this unusual call! pic.twitter.com/64fRk58Z3Z— Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) April 26, 2021