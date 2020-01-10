WATCH: Plane Crash Victims Remembered at UWindsor

Staff and students at the University of Windsor continue to mourn the deaths of five students killed in the crash of an Ukrainian Airlines jet in Iran.

A memorial containing photos, flowers and a candle has been set up on the second floor of the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation building on Wyandotte St. W at California Ave.

The victims have been identified as Ph.D candidate in the Civil Engineering Dept. Zahra Naghibi and her husband Mohammad Abbaspour; Ph.D student in the Mechanical Engineering Dept. Hamidreza Setareh Kokab and his wife Samir Bashir and Ph.D student in Civil Engineering Dept., Pedram Jadidi.

On Thursday, friends along with students, colleagues and staff gathered at the memorial to pay their respects.

Samaneh Mehri knew two of the victims and says she was really close with Samira Bashiri.

"I couldn't convince myself that she was in that plane but unfortunately, I couldn't see the pictures but I don't know," says Mehri.

Nasim Rezaei knew two of the victims and was closed with Zahra Naghibi and Mohammad Abaspour.

Rezaei says she became friends with them when the husband and wife arrived in Windsor a year ago.

"I can't say anything but good things because they were truly good to everyone, they were really supportive," she says.

Rezaei says she appreciates the memorial but it's been tough.

"Seeing their picture up there, it makes their voice go in my head and I remember our conversations and it just gets alive and I see their pictures, their voice comes alive in my head and that's really torturing," she says.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is making arrangements to travel to Tehran after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran invited it to examine the site of the plane crash.

63 Canadians were among the 176 people killed when the jetliner went down.

Iran is denying claims by both Canada and the U-S that the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian missile, and is calling on both countries to release the intelligence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the main focus right now is to support the families of the victims.

Check the video below for what officials say is evidence of a missile striking the plane.