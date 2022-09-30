WATCH: Police charge 20 individuals following 10 month 'Project Gateway' investigation

Three Leamington men are among 20 suspects arrested following a 10-month investigation by several police forces in Ontario, including Windsor, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent.

"Project Gateway" was focused on an alleged organized crime group that investigators say were involved in activities that included smuggling cocaine into Canada from Mexico and Los Angels and producing cannabis on a massive scale to smuggle into the U.S. and other countries.

Police say tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized, including 9,000 kilos of processed cannabis and 80 kilos of cocaine in Canada and the U.S.

Among those who are charged include, 69-year-old Ollie Mastronardi, 43-year-old Mark Mastronardi and 45-year-old Joseph Spano, all of Leamington.

Photo courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service