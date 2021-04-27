WATCH: Police Investigating Large Church Gathering in Wheatley

Chatham-Kent police and Chatham-Kent Public Health are once again investigating a church gathering in Wheatley.

A concerned citizen took a video of dozens of cars outside the Old Colony Mennonite Church around 12:15pm Sunday afternoon.

Under the current provincial COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, religious gatherings indoors are allowed a maximum capacity of 10 people.

It's not the first time the church has been under investigation — officers were also called to the church at 22046 Wheatley Rd. after a report of a large gathering on December 26, 2020.

A Wheatley man was charged after police say they found more than 100 unmasked people inside.

The following day, December 27, police returned to the property to once again find a large gathering with those in attendance not wearing masks — a Merlin man was charged following that incident.