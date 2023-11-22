WATCH: Police looking for more information in connection to a shooting in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is re-releasing a video of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in the hope someone could provide information to assist in the investigation.

The Major Crime unit continue to investigate the shooting on May 3 of this year that left a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. that night for a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male aged between 18 to 30 years old. He wore black clothing and a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

He may have fled the scene in a 2011-2014 model white Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) and online at www.catchcrooks.com.