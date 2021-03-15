WATCH: Police Looking to Identify Person of Interest in Louis Ave Homicide

Windsor police are looking for some help in identifying a person of interest possibly connected to the city's first homicide of 2021.

The incident took place at a home in the 800-block of Louis Ave on February 23.

A Windsor man, 33-year-old Leon Quesnel, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Lamont Rhue of Windsor.

But investigators are hoping to identify a second person captured on surveillance video as he or she may have information about the case.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.