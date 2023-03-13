WATCH: Police trying to identify female suspect in $1,500 theft case

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing almost $1,500 in merchandise.

On March 8, police say a woman entered a hardware store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road E. and stole several electric tools.

She is described as a white female 20-30 yrs old, 120-130 lbs., with brown hair, black boots, jeans, a violet jacket and black sunglasses.

A picture and video of the suspect can be viewed at AM800 CKLW dot com.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.