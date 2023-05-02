Watch: Police trying to identify five suspects in relation to downtown stabbing

Five suspects are being sought as police investigate a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

On April 30, 2023, at 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Dougall Avenue following a report of an assault.

Once on the scene, the victim told officers that a group of five people had followed and threw rocks at him.

When the victim confronted the group in the 200 block of Dougall Ave., the suspects stabbed the victim and sprayed him with a noxious substance.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and urges anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward.

The police have released this video footage of the incident for identification purposes of the five unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.