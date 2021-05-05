WATCH: Public Asked to Remember a Fallen Windsor Police Officer
The public is being asked to observe a moment of silence in memory of a Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty.
At 2:07 p.m., the Windsor Police Service is asking everyone to observe a moment of silence to reflect on the life of Senior Constable John Atkinson and the sacrifice he made while serving his community.
It was 15 years ago today that the 37-year-old Atkinson was shot in the head while investigating a drug deal outside a convenience store near Pillette Road and Seminole Street.
He left behind a wife and two young kids.
Nikkolas Brennan, 18 at the time of the shooting, would be convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the case.