WATCH: Pump Track Opens in Windsor

The region's first asphalt bicycle pump track is officially open.

The new outdoor recreation facility, located at 9578 Little River Rd., features a 131-metre custom-made, winding bicycle race track geared to adventure cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

Ryan Bertrand, 14 attended today's event to test out the track and tells AM800 News he is a big fan.

"It's pretty awesome, we're lucky enough to have this in Windsor," he says. "There's a lot of cool features here and you can get pretty creative with it."

Bertrand goes on to say he'll be a regular user of the track.

"The things that catch my eye are the jumps," he adds. "I love being in the air and jumping, this gets you the technique that you need to ride the dirt jumps for sure. All the pumping, once you ride this you get completely down and then you have the option to hit some jumps here that are now legal by the city so, it's pretty cool."

The track features a looped sequence of berms and rollers on a grippy asphalt surface. It is designed to offer a unique, challenging and safe course for cyclists in a safe environment that is open rain or shine.

The project was part of a $350,000 parks and recreation expansion funded by council to add new off-road cycling infrastructure to Windsor's east end.