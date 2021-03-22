WATCH:Rally Raises Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Windsor's Indigenous community came together to raise awareness and educate the public on the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada.

A rally was held at Senator David A. Croll Park at 73 University Ave. E. in downtown Windsor, Ont. Saturday. Organizer Robin Klimek says victims are often forgotten by authorities.

"There's 231 calls for justice that are being ignored, there's no enforcement. We need that enforced for the safety of all indigenous people across the country," she added.

Klimek tells CTV Windsor that calls for justice continue to go unanswered.

"In the last year 160 women have died and 23 per cent of those were indigenous women," she says. "That means every 2.5 days there's an indigenous woman or child being killed."

Organizer Jenny Duran says many deaths and disappearances fall through the cracks because the victim's lifestyle is deemed, "high-risk."

"We want to bring awareness to the ones that are still missing, the ones that have gone missing, the ones that you know have not been reported seriously," she says.

The group is calling on everyone to stand together to create change, and find justice for murdered and missing Indigenous women.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean.