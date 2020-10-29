Watch: Rink Reopens at Essex Centre Sports Complex
The Town of Essex has officially reopened a rink at its Essex Centre Sports Complex on Fairview Avenue West.
The Libro Credit Union Rink opened Wednesday with several new safety precautions in place.
Town staff and volunteers will be on hand conducting COVID-19 screening while educating visitors on the safety procedures and restrictions put in place at the facility.
In addition to the closure due to the pandemic, town staff identified heaving issues in portions of the rink.
Repairs were started in August and are ongoing, but will not impact ice rink user groups.
According to a release from the town, once repair work is completed, more rinks may be opened at the complex.
CLICK HERE to find the town's facility user guide.