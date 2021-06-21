WATCH: Second Fire in Less Than a Year at Charlotte's Freedom Farm

A suspicious fire in Dresden is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say the fire broke out early Sunday morning at Charlotte's Freedom Farm on Brook Line.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the property for a trailer fire that was quickly extinguished with damage estimated at $15,000.

No one was injured, humans & animals, and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist with investigation.

This is the second time in less than a year, a fire has occurred at the farm.

Last July, a fire broke out at the farm's former location near Comber and a dog and a mini pony died in that blaze.

The farm shared a post on social media Sunday morning saying, "We never made public a threatening letter found in our mailbox on October 2, 2020. The police advised us not to share that information publicly at that time. The letter contained hate speech, "go away" and "you can rebuild but I will set another fire." Detectives investigated thoroughly and the case is still open. This morning another letter was found saying "you were warned" and messages of hate speech."