WATCH: Six Cases Added to COVID-19 Community Cluster Investigation

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has provided an update on the region's first major COVID-19 community cluster.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says as of today (Wednesday) the cluster has resulted in 37 confirmed cases, an increase of six cases from last Wednesday.

As heard on AM800 news last week, the community cluster occurred after a local family hosted a party in mid-August which led to the virus spreading in the community.

"What started off as an innocent party at one home and because the social gathering limit was not maintained and then these individuals went to other places and then from there some group of people who went to another place and then had another gathering which resulted in the propagation of this cluster," says Dr. Ahmed.

He adds 68 per cent of the cases are between the ages of 10 and 19-years-old.

"It is very important for anyone in that age group who are part of any of these cluster or events, if they are not identified yet, it is important that they contact with the health unit to make sure none of them develop any symptoms while at school and potentially put other kids at risk," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says it's unfortunate this event led to the spread of the disease.

"There's a reason why there are some restrictions, why some of these public health measures are in place and to see that spread in such away, it's a clear indication of why we are recommending some of these measures that we recommend," says Dr. Ahmed.

During his daily briefing, Dr. Ahmed broke down the cases in a power point presentation.

25 of the 37 cases are in the age bracket of 10 to 19-years-old.

30 of the cases are from Windsor while four are from Tecumseh and three are from LaSalle.

20 of the cases are males while 17 are females.

The youngest confirmed case is 14-years-old while the oldest is 77-years-old.