WATCH: Social Media is Buzzing Over Tiger Woods Golfing with His Son

Fans couldn't help but notice how good Charlie Wood's swing looked, right down to the club twirl as he took some practice swings with his famous father.

The pair were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla.

Golf fans on social media can't get enough of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son golfing together.

Woods says they've been talking about the opportunity to play with each other, calling it important to follow in his dad's footsteps in supporting his son.

"The whole idea is the bonding that we have. I spent so much time with my dad out on the back nine and just having those moments," he says. "This is an opportunity for us to come together and share great moments like this."

Woods and his son are among 20 teams that will tee off Saturday.

Players who won a major or The Players Championship can have sons, daughters and even fathers as their partners.

