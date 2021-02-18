WATCH: Spitfires Remember Their Captain Forever

"There's no question, as long as I'm here and the Windsor Spitfires are here, unless someone tells us differently, Mickey's our captain forever," says Bowler.

General Manager and Head Coach Bill Bowler says a video tribute was shared on the team's website along with its social media pages Thursday morning at 9:18am.

On this day, the team usually has a game scheduled to remember and honour Renaud but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the OHL season, the Spitfires have shifted to a virtual memorial.

He says he was very fortunate to coach Mickey.

"There's just a drive there," he says. "There was no question this young man was going to be a hockey player. He quickly became the captain of our team for a reason. He was unselfish player that found a way to make an impact every game and the key for Mickey is most captains end up being is off the ice as well with his teammates and in our community as well."

Bowler says Mickey meant a lot to the Spitfire organization.

"Anybody that played with him speaks so highly of Mick and there's a reason as I continue to mention Mick, he was a difference, he was a different young man and there's a reason on the 18th why we continue to do so," says.

Renaud died on February 18, 2008. He was 19-years-old