WATCH: Suspect Makes Off with Cash in West Windsor Robbery

Windsor police are investigating a reported armed robbery in west Windsor.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road near Strathmore Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 20.

According to police, a man entered the store with a crowbar and demanded money. After the clerk handed some cash over, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.



The suspect is described as man, approximately 6'0" to 6'2", skinny build, dark hair and dark short beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat with grey brim accompanied by a grey Chicago Bulls logo, a Detroit Tigers windbreaker style jacket, a black t-shirt, and a camouflage style shorts.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the surrounding area is asked to contact police.