Watch: Suspect sought in commercial break-in

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted following a commercial break and enter.

Officers were called to a business in the 8500-block of Tecumseh Road East around 2 a.m. on July 16th and determined a male suspect broke in by cutting through the canvas wall of the outdoor garden centre.

Once inside, police say several items were stolen and a security camera, cash register and debit machine were smashed causing $4,000 in damage.

The suspect is described as white, 25-35 years old, 5’10” tall, with an average build.

Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt with ‘DUKES’ on the back, black pants, and black shoes with light-coloured soles. He was also carrying a black duffle bag with red straps.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

