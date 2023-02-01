WATCH: Suspect wanted in connection to $15,000 'grandparents scam'

The Windsor Police Service needs help to identify a suspect who allegedly defrauded an victim out of $15,000 in a 'grandparents scam.'

Investigators say on Jan. 31, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a police officer.

The caller claimed the victim's grandson had been arrested and that $15,000 in cash was needed to get him out of jail.

The suspect then drove to the victim’s house, located in the 10000 block of Mulberry Drive, to retrieve the money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6'. He was wearing a white hat, white shoes and white jacket with camo print.