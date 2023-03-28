Watch: Suspect wanted in knife point robbery in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a knife point robbery.

On March 27, at 2:45 p.m., police say the man entered a store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Rd E.

The suspect allegedly stole a box of vape cartridges and ran out of the store.

Investigators report that when the man was confronted by the store clerk, the suspect took out a knife and threatened him.

The suspect is suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7”, with a medium build and curly blond hair.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a black hooded sweater, grey jogging pants, white running shoes, and a black satchel over his left shoulder.

A picture and video of the suspect can be seen at AM800 CKLW dot com.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.