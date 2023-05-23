WATCH: Suspect wanted in knife point robbery in Windsor

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit has released video of a suspect they're trying to identify in connection to a knife point robbery.

On May 18, at approximately 10 a.m., an elderly male victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and asked if he could call a cab, which the victim agreed to do.

When the victim took out his phone the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50-60 years old, and a thin build. At the time of the offence he wore a blue sweater, jeans, and a tan-coloured camouflage-style baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.