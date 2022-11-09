WATCH: Tearful good-bye from outgoing LaSalle mayor 

A tearful goodbye from outgoing LaSalle mayor.

"It's been an honour, it really has," says outgoing mayor, Marc Bondy.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Bondy was emotional as he bid farewell to his fellow colleagues and to the community.

Bondy announced in May that he was not seeking re-election as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He has been on council for 12 years serving as mayor, deputy mayor and councillor.

Current Deputy Mayor, Crystal Meloche was acclaimed mayor.

Bondy says he did everything because of his love of the town and didn't want any gifts at the end.

"I was asked 'what do you want?', I said 'nothing, I don't want it'. I did it because I love the town, simple, 12 years feels like two days but it was worth it."

He says despite the hardships of the job, it was worth it.

"Lots of hours, but well worth it. That's why I did it."

Deputy mayor Crystal Meloche, who will be next terms mayor, says Bondy did a wonderful job of helping everyone through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He served during a very difficult time in our community when we were dealing with things that we've never dealt with before. He gave many hours, he missed a lot of time with his family to do some amazing things in our community and we wanted to make sure we acknowledged him and thanked him for his service."

Councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo, who was re-elected for next term, says she was thankful for Bondy's assistance the last four years.

"Thank you for your outstanding leadership, and for your listening ear over the first four years of my first term. I definitely appreciate everything that you've done and all the direction and advice you've given me."

Acclaimed mayor, Crystal Meloche, will be sworn-in with the rest of council on November 22.