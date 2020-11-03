WATCH: Tent City to be Evicted Along Caron Avenue Rail Cut

A tent city formed along a rail cut in Windsor is being evicted Wednesday.

Close to 20 people have been living in the decommissioned rail cut along Caron Avenue between Riverside Drive and University Avenue West all summer.

Many have chosen the set up instead of a homeless shelter for various reasons, according to Lisa Valente. She tells CTV Windsor many of them have sources of income, but can't afford a home.

"These are people that are on Chrysler pensions, these are people that are on unemployment and these are people that work full time, the affordable housing is just not available," she says.

Darryl Fornier has been calling the tent city home and says he was given very little notice.

"Ready or not, you're out of here right," he says. "You have to readjust to everything you know and the money is just not there to let you live comfortably."

He says a small group with YQG Cares have been doing what they can to help.

"Without their assistance and what they do is, is phenomenal. They go above and beyond what they're required to do," he says.

Joyce Zuk is with Family Services Windsor-Essex. She says a property management company has stepped up, offering rooms on Detroit Street for $500 a month.

She says getting them off the streets permanently is now priority number one.

"Whether that be on Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program so that they're in a better position to acquire housing because they would have the ability to pay rent," she added.

Zuk tells CTV Windsor Family Services will be storing their personal belongings for them until they find long-term housing.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell.