WATCH: Thai Palace Donates $4,000 to Windsor Regional Hospital

Thai Palace is giving back to the community that supported the east-Windsor restaurant in its time of need.

On Oct. 7, the restaurant at 1140 Lauzon Rd. was the target of a legal claim after a lawyer refused to be served if he was required to wear a mask at the locations outdoor pick-up window.

Co-owner Renu Anderson was afraid the ordeal would hurt business or that Thai Palace could be on the hook for thousands of dollars for simply following COVID-19 protocols.

The claim hasn't made its way to the courts, and Anderson says the community came out in droves to support the restaurant. As a thank you, she says the restaurant took a percentage of its sales and will donate $4,000 to Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH).

"The sales from the month of November and we picked WRH's COVID-19 Fund," she says. "We got the support from the community, so we just gave it back to the community."

She says "it's a small amount, but it can all help" if everyone gives a little when times are tough.

Staff at Thai Palace will be presenting a cheque to the hospital Monday.