Watch: Three suspects wanted in connection to robbery in east Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has released video from a security camera as they as the public for help to identify three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.

On Dec. 4, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery at a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Three suspects entered the business and stole several items.

Police say when a store employee confronted the trio, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The employee sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.