WATCH: Trudeau to Deliver National Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a national address to Canadians Wednesday night after today's throne speech.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will speak to Canadians directly on the "urgency of fighting COVID-19" as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau will also speak about how the Liberal government plans to fight COVID-19 and build the economic recovery from the pandemic-related shutdown, plans that will be outlined in the throne speech.

AM800 will carry tonight's address live beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Canada's chief public health office warned Tuesday there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

— With files from the Canadian Press