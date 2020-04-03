WATCH: Trudeau Warns U.S. Government That Trade Goes Both Ways

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says trade goes both ways.

The Prime Minister was speaking to reports that 3-M says it has been ordered by the White House to stop delivering N95 respirators to Canada and Latin America.

Speaking in front of Rideau Cottage on Friday, Trudeau says it would be a huge mistake to restrict staff, or products and services from crossing the border in both directions – referencing the thousands of healthcare workers that cross the border from Windsor into Detroit.

It was announced on Thursday that more than 11-million face masks have recently arrived in Canada — Trudeau announcing Friday that a agreement has been signed with Amazon Canada to use its distribution network to send the medical supplies to meet provincial needs.

It was also announced that the government will donate $100-million to meet urgent food needs across the country.

Trudeau says the organizations who will receive funding include Food Banks Canada, The Breakfast Club of Canada, The Salvation Army and others.

The money will help buy and deliver food to the people who need it most.

When it comes to financial aid, the government says it will be delivering additional aid to low-income people through the GST credit sooner than expected.

The government initially announced the money would be available in May, but Trudeau now says the money will be delivered this month.

Every qualifying adult will receive up to $300, plus $150 for each child.