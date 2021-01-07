WATCH: Trump Promises 'Smooth Transition' of Power

President Donald Trump shifted his message to a "smooth transition of power", once again stopping short of outright conceding defeat to President Elect Joe Biden.

One day removed from the violent attack on the U.S. Capital Building in Washington D.C. Wednesday, and fresh off a suspension from both Facebook and Twitter, Trump tweeted a video Thursday night.

Trump acknowledged President-elect Biden's election victory as he faces criticism for his handling of the violence many are claiming he incited.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he said. "The nation has just been through an intense election and emotions are high; tempers must be cooled and calm restored."

Trump then denounced the, "heinous attack on the United States Capital ... like all Americans I'm outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem."

Trump went on to say, "America is and must always be a nation of law and order and those who infiltrated the capital have defiled the seat of American democracy ... do not represent our country and those who broke the law you will pay."

The statement comes one day removed from his appeal to the rioters via Twitter where Trump said, "we love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace."

Twitter removed the video and later suspended his account for 24 hours, claiming Trump was inciting violence and renewing unproven claims of election fraud. Facebook banned Trump "indefinitely" earlier today.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side," he said in the video.

Lawmakers from both parties raised the prospect of removing Trump from office earlier today, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn't removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.

Congress certified Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory early Thursday after order was final restored in the Capital Building.

Trump still has two weeks left in the Oval Office.

Four people died in Wednesday's violence, one woman was shot, while three others died of medical emergencies.