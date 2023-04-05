WATCH: Two suspects wanted for hate-motivated graffiti

The Windsor Police Service is investigating vandalism in a hate-motivated incident.

Early Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism.

Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building.

Through investigation, officers obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12 a.m. In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch.

At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes.

The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks.

Residents in the area of the temple are asked to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday for evidence.

A video and photos of the suspects can be found on the AM800 website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4362. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.