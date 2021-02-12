WATCH: Unifor Selects Negotiating Target for 'Feeder 4 Plants'

Unifor has selected a target company as contract negotiations are set to begin at the four feeder plants that supply the Windsor Assembly Plants.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW make up Windsor's "Feeder Four Plants."

Cassidy says the plants usually negotiate as a group, but with a three-week layoff at the minivan plant due to a parts shortage, ZF/TRW has been chosen to negotiate and set the pattern for the other companies to follow.