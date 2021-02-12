WATCH: Unifor Selects Negotiating Target for 'Feeder 4 Plants'
Unifor has selected a target company as contract negotiations are set to begin at the four feeder plants that supply the Windsor Assembly Plants.
Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW make up Windsor's "Feeder Four Plants."
Cassidy says the plants usually negotiate as a group, but with a three-week layoff at the minivan plant due to a parts shortage, ZF/TRW has been chosen to negotiate and set the pattern for the other companies to follow.
Negotiations are going to be tough during a pandemic says Cassidy be he's confident they'll come to an agreement.
Due to the three-week shutdown at the minivan plant, the union plans to keep its membership updated on the status of negotiations through social media and its website.
Cassidy says the goal is to have a tentative deal in place before the shutdown ends on March 1.