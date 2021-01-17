WATCH: Victims of Windsor Home Invasion Share their Experience

Residents are being reminded to lock their doors after a pair of home invasions in Windsor.

"Triple check your locks. You can never be too safe. Home invasions do happen and it happened to me, even though I would never have expected it," says Sophia Maniscalo, who was the victim of an alleged home invasion on Parent Avenue.

Maniscalo lives with her sister Tonya Marriott and her five children. She tells CTV Windsor she woke up around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to a cold hand against her cheek and a man trying to climb into her bed.

"I grabbed him and I screamed who are you and he ran down the stairs within five seconds," she said. "After that I screamed there's someone in the house, but at that point he was already gone and I found out that he had already been in both my nieces' rooms first before coming to mine."

Marriott says the incident is a parent's worst nightmare.

"It's my babies ... the worst part of it for me was that I didn't know he was in my house until she started to scream. I didn't know. That haunts me," she says.

Police were called and a few hours later officers responded to a similar incident at home in the 700 block of Elliott Street East.

Homeowner Keesha Wright says she heard her door open and someone began walking up the stairs to her room.

"I peeked my eye open and I saw this skinny tall man standing in the doorway and I jumped up and said who are you and he ran down the stairs and flew open my door and ran across the street," she said.

The Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect connected to both home invasions and arrested him in the 900 block of Marentette Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Faton Miftari of Windsor faces charges of break and enter, sexual assault and fail to comply with release.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean.