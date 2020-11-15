WATCH: Waves Punish Shores of Lake Erie Sunday

Wave after wave punished the shores of Lake Erie Sunday as gale-force winds hit more than 100 km/h well into the evening.

"I'm always worried during these times whether or not the retaining wall will hold," says Tarra Cadeau who owns a cottage in the middle of an evacuation zone on Erie Shores Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Cadeau serves as the president of the Erie Shore Drive Property Owners Association and tells CTV Windsor homeowners feel helpless.

"This year has been unbelievable in terms of the relentless wind," she says. "When you're in the middle of this, there's nothing that you can do."