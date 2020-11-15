WATCH: Waves Punish Shores of Lake Erie Sunday
Wave after wave punished the shores of Lake Erie Sunday as gale-force winds hit more than 100 km/h well into the evening.
"I'm always worried during these times whether or not the retaining wall will hold," says Tarra Cadeau who owns a cottage in the middle of an evacuation zone on Erie Shores Drive in Chatham-Kent.
Cadeau serves as the president of the Erie Shore Drive Property Owners Association and tells CTV Windsor homeowners feel helpless.
"This year has been unbelievable in terms of the relentless wind," she says. "When you're in the middle of this, there's nothing that you can do."
She says the remaining homeowners on Erie Shore Drive are in continuous contact with officials from the county, "to look for longer term solutions; an end to end barrier."
Officials in Chatham-Kent tell CTV Windsor no serious injuries have been reported due to the storm as of yet.
Leamington saw the worst of the shoreline flooding in Essex County and ferry service to Pelee Island was cancelled out of Kingsville Sunday.
Windsor police say they've been busy with alarms set off by high winds and fallen trees, but no one has been hurt. There were several power outages reported throughout the region Sunday.
A flood warning issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority is expected to end at 12 p.m. Monday.
— with files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza.