WATCH: Windsor Business Collecting 100% Cotton Shirts

A Windsor business is asking for the public's help

The Suit Shop Co. Limited on Erie Street East has started a campaign and is collecting 100% cotton dress shirts.

"Everyday I'm at the store since we're closed anyways and I have a basket up front at the door and what I'm doing, people are dropping off their dress shirts, I'm getting them dry cleaned and then give them to my seamstress and they cut away and make these face masks," says Owner Lazaros Dimitriou.

"I've been in the process of doing all the testers on some dress shirts here and I made about a dozen already and I dropped off to some family members and stuff like that,” he says.

Dimitriou believes frontline health care workers should use the medical grade masks, adding "since it's going to be personal use, people could throw it in the wash, it gets sanitized, it gets cleaned and they get it re-use it right.”

Shirts can be dropped off between 11am and 4pm and will be collected until April 30.

Those interested in donating can drop off the shirts and place them in a basket that is at the front door.