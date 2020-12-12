WATCH: Windsor-Essex out Shopping before Monday's Lockdown

Residents didn't shy away from shopping with Windsor-Essex set to head into the Grey Lockdown level of the province of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework Monday.

Shoppers were out Saturday to buy last minute Christmas gifts with Devonshire Mall extending hours to try and space out guests.

Janine Jones tells CTV Windsor people were calm and physically distanced at the mall, but doesn't know what kind of crowds will show up when the deadline approaches Sunday.

"Hopefully this helps with the social distancing, however, people are trying to get their things done so I'm not quite sure that it's really going to help," she added. "People have things to get done and things to do; this is the reality that people are out and about to get those things that they need."

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj wanted the region to go into the lockdown immediately.

He tells AM800 News giving residents too much time will only create "super spreader events" and increase positive cases that are already straining the health care system.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean.