Watch: Windsor ICU nurse remembered by collegues with Nightingale tribute
A unique tribute for a Windsor nurse who is being remembered by her colleagues as "a leader and a friend."
Several dozen current and retired nurses lined the steps leading into St. Angela Merici Church along Erie Street in Windsor to pay tribute to Franca Di Pietro.
She passed away suddenly on Sept. 6 at the age of 49 and was laid to rest Thursday.
Franca Di Pietro. (Photo: Windsor Chapel)
Di Pietro worked as a nurse for 19 years, the majority of her nursing career in the Intensive Care Unit at Windsor Regional Hospital - Met Campus.
Nurses who worked along side her in the ICU wore their hospital scrubs as they lined the steps leading into the church, each holding a white rose as part of a Nightingale tribute.
Nurse Ellie Weese says Franca was salt of the earth.
"The most amazing person you could ever want to be your co-worker and if you ever had her as a nurse, you would be the luckiest patient," she says. "She was a true leader, the mentored new staff, she was a friend and she loved everybody around her."
The tribute includes a short synopsis of the nurse's career during the funeral service, followed by a reading and then the white rose is placed with the nurse.
Nurse Cheryl Dwyer says Franca was their rock.
"I think she was the one that you could go to for anything, if you had anything to say or any needs. Anything, it was her," she says.
Dwyer says she was a thread that held the unit together.
"She was a fantastic nurse, she had great nursing instincts," she says. "You knew you could trust her opinion and you knew you could trust her as a friend."
According to her obituary, Di Pietro leaves behind a husband, four children, five step-children and four grandchildren.
