WATCH: Windsor Mom Named NFL Canada's Superfan

A Windsor mom was surprised with a $30,000 prize by the NFL Network's Nate Burleson earlier this month.

Stephanie Seguin has won NFL Canada's Fan of the Year Contest for 2021. Seguin's friend Jenn Pillon nominated her for her love of the Kansas City Chiefs and making life better for people living with Down syndrome.

The founder of The Chasing Hazel Foundation says she had no idea what Burleson was up to when the video chat started.

"The way he [Burleson] played it was, 'you just made it to the final round and I just want to hear a little bit about your charity so we can make a decision,'" she says. "I was pumped because I love talking about my charity."

Seguin says the former Detroit Lion's receiver blindsided her with the news.

"He said, 'Okay, full disclosure, we've already decided who won and you're the first place winner of NFL Canada's contest and you win $30,000' and I was like what," exclaimed Seguin.

She tells The Dan MacDonald Show she still hasn't decided what to do with some of the winnings.

"I don't know, I honestly don't know," she says. "I'm sure we'll put some money into the foundation and there may be a finder's fee for our friend Jenn."

Seguin says The Chasing Hazel Foundation is named after her daughter. She says her goal is to see a world that is more inclusive — where differences are celebrated and potential is highlighted.