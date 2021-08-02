WATCH: Windsor Pizza Featured in New Documentary

Everyone in Windsor,Ont. knows which food is king, but now an ex-pat is producing a documentary looking to let the world in on our city's best kept secret.

A recent survey by Windsor Eats compiled a list of the city's most iconic foods. Making the cut are shawarma, honey balls and chicken delights, but number one is Windsor-style pizza.

While it's no shock here in Windsor,Ont., to outsiders our tasty pies are virtually unknown and George Kalivas wants to change that with his documentary The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of.

Kalivas was raised in Windsor, Ont., but moved to New York when he was 18. During his time there, he was introduced to many famous New York pizza joints but he says none held a candle to the pizza from his hometown.

"I used to always say to my friends, 'you should try the pizza where I'm from, you should come to my hometown' and they would look at me like I was completely insane, like 'where are you from, this is New York City,'" he says.

Kalivas wrote and produced the road-trip documentary delving into the history interviewing the people behind Windsor,Ont.'s well-established pizza places.

"Nobody knows about the Windsor pizza story and we're hoping to be the ones to finally introduce it to the world," he added.

Kalivas tells CTV Windsor that the documentary also explores essential characteristics that define our pizza.

He says film has already been picked up by a number of film festivals and his team is working on getting a deal with a streaming service.

The trailer goes live August 12.

Kalivas expects a release in 2022.