WATCH: Windsor Police continue to search for weekend shooting suspect

Police continue to search for at least one suspect following a shooting outside a bowling alley in East Windsor.

Five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were shot outside Super Bowl Lanes on Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 1 a.m. for a fight involving a large group of people, four of the victims were targeted by the shooter, according to investigators while a bystander was also shot.

The shooter fled in a four-door, mid-sized SUV pickup truck, similar to an Explorer Sport TRAC.

Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Meantime, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's shocked and disturbed by an incident he described as "needless violence."

Dilkens says his "thoughts and prayers are with those injured..and hopes each of the victims makes a quick recovery."