WATCH: Windsor Police Increase Reward in Jerome Allen Case

The mother of Jerome Allen has sent an emotional plea to the public to help find the body of her son, who police believe was killed two years ago.

Windsor Police Service raised the reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Allen's murder to $10,000 Monday.

Police say he had regular contact with his family and children but has not been heard from since the time of his disappearance in October of 2018

"Jerome, we love you, we miss you. Please, we're asking from the bottom of our hearts, if you have any information no matter how small come forward," says Jerome's mother Catherine. "We need everyone's help to solve this case so that those responsible for the disappearance and murder of our son Jerome face the consequences of their evil actions."

Earlier this year, Windsor police arrested three people in connection to the disappearance of the 29-year-old.

Two of them were charged with first degree murder but those charges were withdrawn. The third suspect also had her charge of accessory after the fact withdrawn.

Allen had been living in the Windsor area at the time of his disappearance, but he has ties to the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

