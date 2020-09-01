WATCH: Windsor Police Investigating an Assault Involving a Youth

Windsor police have launched an investigation after a disturbing video dealing with an assault was posted on social media.

Police say officers began to investigate the assault on Monday and have since been able to obtain the identity of the victim.

According to police, the victim is a male youth and it's believed the assault occurred at a park in the 1700 block of Totten Avenue.

The video shows three male suspects, also believed to be youths, assaulting the victim.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating and wants to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident or have further information.

Police say no physical injuries were reported as a result of the assault.