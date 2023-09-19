Watch: Windsor police looking for porch pirate

Windsor police are looking for a porch pirate.

According to police, a woman stole a package from a home in the 2500-block of Alexis Road last Saturday, September 16 around 5 p.m.

Police say the woman walked up to the home and took the parcel from the front porch.

She's described as white approximately 20-30 years old, with a large build, and red/brown hair.

Police say she was wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and was riding a black and green bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.